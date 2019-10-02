St Helens forward James Bentley named in Ireland RL squad

St Helens forward James Bentley has been named in the Ireland squad for their 2021 World Cup European qualifiers.



Toronto Wolfpack hooker Bob Beswick has been appointed as captain as the former Wigan and Leigh forward takes over from the long-serving Liam Finn, who retired from the international game at the end of the 2018 season.

The Wolfhounds are in Pool A alongside Italy and Spain, with the top two nations going through to the November 27 tournament draw.

Ireland open their campaign against Spain in Valencia on October 26 and meet Italy in Santry, Dublin, on November 9.

Squad: L Walsh (Athboy), F Millward, S Cullen, S Kelly (Barrow Cudas, Carlow), M Ward (Batley), J Keyes (Bradford), E Tierein (Coventry), M Reilly (Dewsbury), M Towey (Galway Tribesmen), O Roberts, R Michael (Huddersfield), E Ryan (Hull KR), G McNally (Leigh), B McKiernan, G OKeefe, J Mulvaney, K Varga, M Connolly, M Coade (Longhorns), R Podesta (Manly), D Bridge (Oldham), A Pewhairangi (NZ Warriors), T McCarthy (Salford), J Bentley (St Helens), F Halton (Swinton), A Mullally, B Beswick (capt), L Kay (Toronto), J Mackin (Tweed Head Seagulls), J O'Sullivan (University of Gloucestershire), G King (Wakefield), K Brand, P Moran, R Dean (Warrington), C O'Neill, (Widnes), L Byrne (Wigan), D ODonnell (Workington).