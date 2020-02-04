St Helens fans invited to join Rod Studd in the RL Sin Bin

Saints'' fans are invited to join Rod Studd in The Sin Bin once a month this season – to get a first-hand and detailed explanation of some of the key decisions taken by the match review panel.



The panel which comprises four players with vast experience straddling four decades of top-class Rugby League, plus the RFL’s compliance manager, Laura Fairbank, meets every Monday morning to consider incidents from the previous weekend’s Betfred Super League fixtures, and every Thursday to study incidents from Betfred Championship and League 1.

The Rugby Football League then publishes a summary of their judgements – after they have been shared with players and clubs – which lead to Tuesday disciplinary hearings from members of the game’s operational rues tribunal.

But this year, for the first time, members of the panel will be available for a monthly grilling from Rod Studd, formerly the host of Rugby League Backchat on Sky Sports – to give supporters more insight into their decisions.

The first Sin Bin show will appear this Wednesday (February 5) from 4pm, on the RFL’s Our League web and app and become a regular feature on the first Wednesday in every month.

Paul Dixon, the former Great Britain forward who gave outstanding service to a number of Yorkshire clubs, is the longest-serving member of the MRP, having joined in 2011.

Paul Cullen, the former Warrington player who went on to coach Whitehaven, Widnes and Lancashire, as well as his hometown club, has been a member since 2015, and is now the chairperson.

Nathan McAvoy, who started his career with Salford but enjoyed his greatest success with Bradford Bulls, joined in 2016.

And Phil Veivers, who came to England with Mal Meninga when the pair signed for St Helens in 1984 – and has been here ever since – completed the current panel which he joined in 2017.