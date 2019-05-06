St Helens face trip to Stanningley in second round of women's challenge cup

St Helens have been drawn away to Stanningley in the second round of the Coral Women’s Challenge Cup, which included the eight Super League clubs plus the eight winners of this weekend’s first round ties.



The draw was made last night (Sunday) at the Featherstone Lions club house and conducted by RL vice-president Pat Crawshaw and former RFL president Kath Hetherington.

Ties to be played on May 25-26 are: Keighley Albion v Halifax, Barrow v Warrington Wolves, RAF v Bradford Bulls, British Army v Wigan Warriors, Castleford Tigers v Featherstone Rovers, Stanningley v St Helens, York City Knights v Leeds Rhinos, Wakefield Trinity v Widnes Vikings.

In addition to its first-ever title sponsorship from Coral, the Women’s Challenge Cup will achieve another first this season with the final to be played as part of a triple header which also includes the semi-finals of the men’s Coral Challenge Cup, scheduled for the University of Bolton Stadium on Saturday, July 27.