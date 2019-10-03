St Helens duo named in Scotland RL squad for World Cup qualifiers

Two St Helens players have been included in Scotland's train-on squad for the 2021 World Cup European qualifiers this autumn.



Full-back Lachlan Coote, who is named in the Great Britain performance squad as well, and team-mate Luke Douglas, who has announced his decision to retire at the end of the year are included for the Bravehearts' matches against Serbia and Greece.

South Sydney winger Campbell Graham is in line to make his debut for Scotland after the 20-year-old, who has scored 21 tries in 48 appearances for the Rabbitohs, was born in Sydney but has a Glasgow-born father as well as a mother from Coventry.

Scotland's qualifying campaign will be spearheaded by former Bradford full-back Nathan Graham, who has taken interim charge after joint coaches Chris Chester and John Duffy opted to take time off for personal reasons.

Graham, who will assisted by Halifax player Scott Murrell, said: "As someone who has been involved with Scotland Rugby League for many years, I am extremely proud to be part of the coaching team for two such important games.

"The whole playing squad and staff are looking forward to two very exciting and challenging matches."

Scotland open their campaign against Serbia at Lochinch, Glasgow, on October 26 and play Greece at London Skolars' New River Stadium on November 1.

Scotland train-on squad: B Carter (Barrow), D Scott (Batley), B Wilkinson, F Mariano (Doncaster), C Robertson, L Clarke, M Mair (Edinburgh Eagles), M Hogg (Newcastle University), S Plumridge (Glasgow), B Kavanagh (Halifax), K Buchanan (Hull FC), D Addy, K Linnett, W Oakes (Hull KR), D Dixon, K Moran (Keighley), N Glohe (Lakes United Seagulls), C Mclelland (Leeds), L Hood (Leigh), B Hellewell (London Broncos), C Emslie, C Terrill (Millom), D Turland (Murwillumbah Mustangs), N Sidney, S Luckley (Newcastle Thunder), L Stein (Newtown Jets), I Farrell (Rochdale), Adam Walker (Salford), C Graham (South Sydney), L Coote, L Douglas (St Helens), M Mitchell, N Hall (Strathmore Silverbacks), O Thomas (Swinton), R Brierley (Toronto), J Bell (Toulouse), H Bentley, K Bentley (Toulouse), J Mclean, S Herron (West Wales), Alex Walker (Wakefield), B Phillips (Whitehaven), D Ferguson, O Wilkes (both unattached).