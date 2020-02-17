St Helens duo cleared to play in World Club Challenge after receiving cautions

St Helens duo James Bentley and Matty Costello were both cleared to play in Saturday's World Club Challenge against Sydney Roosters after being given cautions for dangerous tackles in the 32-18 win at Hull on Sunday.



The panel also issued cautions to Wigan hooker Thomas Leuluai and Leeds prop Ava Seumanufagai.

Salford half-back Kevin Brown has been given a two-match ban for the headbutt that earned him a spell in the sin-bin during last Friday's 12-10 defeat by his old club Huddersfield.

Brown was shown a yellow card for making contact with the head of Giants centre Jordan Turner and the Rugby Football League's match review panel imposed a two-match penalty notice after deeming it a grade C offence.

Huddersfield full-back Darnell McIntosh was charged with a grade A late tackle on Brown earlier in the game and avoided a suspension.