St Helens continue to invest in future with five youngsters taking Academy spots

More talented Saints' youngsters are emerging from the club's 'assembly line'.



Ben O’Donnell, Cole Appleby, Daniel Ganson, Daniel Moss and Ellis Keppel have all impressed in the scholarship side this season and will make the leap up to Academy level in 2020, as well as linking up with team-mates on this winter's Academy tour of Australia.

O’Donnell is a powerful second rower who played for Newton Storm amateur club and attended St Edmond Arrowsmith School. He has played eight times for the scholarship team this year.

Appleby, a prop forward, played for Folly Lane before moving to Leigh East and has scored seven times in his eight appearances this year for the Saints. He is a member of St Ambrose Barlow School and is a strong carrying prop who has deservedly been selected for England to play against Wales later in the year.

Half back, Ganson, played for Blackbrook and attended De La Salle School. Daniel has also impressed scoring two tries in three appearances and was having a great year for the scholarship team before being cruelly struck down with a serious knee injury, which has put him out of the tour and has also prevented him from being selected for his country.

Ganson played for Blackbrook and attended Sutton Academy. He has played at full back and stand off for the U16s and excelled in both positions, scoring three tries in eight appearances.

Dan will join Appleby in representing England Under 16s in the game against Wales later in the year.

Centre Keppel played for Newton Storm and attended Sutton Academy. He is a very strong carrying and defending centre. Unfortunately, he was struck down with an illness that restricted his game time this season to just five matches, but still managed to impress, scoring one try.

Saints' performance, welfare and education manager, Neil Kilshaw said: “I would like to thank all the community clubs, coaches and volunteers who have helped these young players on their pathway to this point.

"I would also like to thank the staff who have helped them throughout their school years and we are confident these young players can continue their progression through the Saints Academy system.”