St Helens coach Kristian Woolf left frustrated by shock Huddersfield defeat

St Helens coach Kristian Woolf was left frustrated with his side's performance as they slipped to a shock 12-10 defeat by Huddersfield Giants.



The reigning Super League Champions went through 2019 unbeaten at the Totally Wicked Stadium but Huddersfield made sure there would be no perfect record in 2020.

Saints had recovered from going behind to a seventh minute converted try from Adam O'Brien to score two tries in eight minutes midway through the first half through Luke Thompson and Morgan Knowles, the first of which was converted by Theo Fages.

But Saints could not add to their lead after the restart, with Huddersfield sealing a famous win with Jake Wardle's second-half try.

Aidan Sezer kicked the decisive conversion with 16 minutes remaining after Wardle had broken clear to score the only try of the half.

Woolf said: "It was a very frustrating night. I thought we were a little bit off in a lot of aspects tonight.

"We were on top for really long periods but we kept throwing opportunities away.

"I was disappointed with us right across the board. We didn't work together as well as we needed to as a team.

"We had enough opportunities to win the game. It wasn't a pretty game and allowed to be very, very slow. But we have got to adjust to that and find a way."

Huddersfield coach Simon Woolford said: "I couldn't be prouder. I've been around rugby league a long time as a player and a coach and wins don't come much better than that.

"It takes a massive effort to do that. There were a lot of things that went against us but we found a way. There were a lot of things to like about us tonight.

"We learned some lessons last week but to come away with a win like that, under those circumstances, is worth more to me than two points. It was important that we proved last week (losing against Wigan) was an aberration - we let ourselves down.

"Tonight was a really good night for us. We were hit by adversity but we just kept turning up. We had to defend our bums off right to the end. We just kept finding a way to keep them out."