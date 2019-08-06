St Helens coach Justin Holbrook will have some tough calls to make

Justin Holbrook will face one of the toughest decisions in his fledgling top level coaching career in a few weeks' time - informing a number of his talented squad they will be sitting out the Coral Rugby League Challenge Cup Final against neighbours Warrington Wolves at Wembley on August 24.

It's something I wouldn't wish to tell my worst enemy but providing Lachlan Coote recovers from his currently knee problem - and Saints don't suffer any other injuries - Holbrook will be able to select from what will be a powerful group of players.

Coote is just one many first choice aces in the Australian's pack of cards and I would suggest, if fit, he will line up alongside the likes of Tommy Makinson, Kevin Naiqama, Mark Percival, Regan Grace, Jonny Lomax, Theo Fages, Alex Walmsley, James Roby, Luke Thompson, Dom Peyroux, ZebTaia and Morgan Knowles.

Cannot make my mind up who is likely to be sat on the bench but there are several genuine contenders with differing qualities, such as Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Joseph Paulo, Danny Richardson, Matty Lees, Kyle Amor, Adam Swift, Jack Welsby, Jack Ashworth, James Bentley and Aaron Smith - all of whom would probably command a first team place if attached to other Super League clubs.

It will also be interesting to see the strength of Saints' side for Thursday's trip to second-placed Warrington Wolves when it is named today (Tuesday).

Now that the destiny of the League Leaders' Shield has been resolved, Saints have the luxury of being able to rest one or two more key players just as they did against Wakefield Trinity on Friday when giving a short break to the likes of Grace, Lomax and Walmsley.