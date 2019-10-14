St Helens coach Justin Holbrook suggests World Club Challenge re-think

Justin Holbrook has come forward with an interesting observation on the World Club Challenge as he heads home to take over the coaching reins at the Gold Coast Titans.



After steering St Helens to Grand Final glory - and a date with NRL back-to-back champions Sydney Roosters early next year - he's calling for a change of format.Instead, he would like to see the battle for world supremacy at club level to be played the week after the final of both countries own title deciders.

This would mean they would be able to call on their existing staff and, therefore, ruling out new signings for 2020.

Holbrook said: “I would love the World Club Challenge to be next week.

“I think it would be great if the two Grand Finals were played on the same weekend and the World Club the following week, because then you’d have the same two sides.''

He added: “Wigan put up a great fight against the Roosters earlier this year, but they didn’t have John Bateman and Sam Tomkins and it’ll be the same next year.

“Neither will the Roosters have Cooper Cronk and all that, but it is hard to fit in with the international schedule.

“I won’t be coaching Saints then, but I am just so happy they’ve earned the right to play for that World Club Challenge.”