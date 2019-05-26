St Helens coach Justin Holbrook's reaction to Magic weekend win over Castleford

Justin Holbrook reflected on a satisfying day at the office as his St Helens side swept past Castleford 36-16 to close out the Dacia Magic Weekend.



The Australian saw his men record a 15th Super League victory of the season at Anfield to restore their six-point advantage at the top.

They scored seven tries in another ruthless showing which again poses the question of who can stop them this season.

Castleford were not the answer to that question on this occasion, picked off whenever the Saints wanted.

"It was very satisfying. We know how dangerous Castleford are and we played well for a good, dominant win," Holbrook said.

The coach had sensed the performance coming, adding: "I felt it. We had a great week, we looked up for it and we played like we should. It was great to watch.

"We are playing really well, the side is taking its opportunities, we are enjoying it and working hard. It was great to be a part of Magic Weekend."

Just 11 miles sit in between St Helens and Liverpool, giving this a feel of a home game for Holbrook's men, and he said: "Every side loves playing the Magic Weekend, the chance to be at Anfield was great and to perform so well... everyone played well and it showed."

The Tigers started the day in the play-offs but have now lost five of their last six in total.

"I thought we had a real dig, but for us that's where we are at the moment," coach Daryl Powell said.

"I think we did see some signs, but we're not durable enough within games, we get broken down too easily.

"We have a lot of boys missing, with no excuses, but I'm a little disappointed to be honest. You can't take anything away from Saints."

Castleford are out of the Challenge Cup so now have a week off, and Powell hopes some downtime can help restore them somewhat.

"We have to find a way to get better, to see whether we can front up to these boys further down the track," he said.

"We are going through a tough spell. We've done OK with a lot of players missing, but we're not quite good enough at the moment. We have a week off now, time to get away, reflect and come back with a renewed challenge."