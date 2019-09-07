St Helens coach Justin Holbrook hopes domestic dominance pays Grand Final dividends

St Helens coach Justin Holbrook hopes history repeats itself after the Super League leaders cruised to a comprehensive 48-6 win over relegation-threatened Huddersfield at the Totally Wicked Stadium.



The last time Saints won every home game of the regular season was in 2002 when they went on to win the Grand Final.

In-form prop Luke Thompson scored two tries while Lachlan Coote landed eight conversions from as many attempts.

Saints rarely had to get out of second gear against the Giants and were 24-0 up at half-time, adding 24 more points after the break.

Holbrook said: "The last couple of weeks have been all about different emotions but tonight it was really good from us.

"The conditions were tough for a while especially with the rain in the second half. But some of our execution was great.

"Our forwards were tremendous tonight, they all played well plus Lachlan Coote was impressive at the back. Huddersfield were missing a few troops so we have to keep things in perspective."

Of their unbeaten home record, Holbrook added: "It's tremendous.

"It's really difficult to win all our home games in a regular season and something we are really proud of. What we've done here this year is a great achievement."

Huddersfield boss Simon Woolford felt his team did not show the fight needed but was full of praise for St Helens.

He said: "They're just too good. I don't think they could have fielded a stronger team than they could be tonight.

"Justin (Holbrook) picked his full-strength team. We just don't have the quality to match them. You could see how much bigger, stronger and faster they were. We found it really hard to handle them. We turned the ball over cheaply when we had our opportunities.

"We knew it was going to be a tough night and a lot of things would have to go our way. There was some intent there early on but Saints scored some disappointing tries which were caused by us getting our numbers wrong.

When asked about the prospect of relegation, Woolford stated: "Nothing changes for us. We have to win next week (against Catalans) - if we do that we're safe."