St Helens coach Justin Holbrook fully aware of Hull's capabilities

Saints will be hoping to find the right chemistry to end Super League's Dr Jeykll and Mr Hyde reaching the play-offs on Friday and at the same time put themselves in the right frame of mind to go on and justify their odds of 4/5 to win the Old Trafford Grand Final next month.



They will cross the Pennines to face sixth-placed Hull FC not knowing what kind of challenge lies ahead against opponents whose form this season has been topsy-turvy to say the least.

On their day, they are capable of beating anyone in the competition but more often than not have left head coach Lee Radford pulling out his hair in frustration.

Saints' boss Justin Holbrook doesn't need reminding of this but he will not be led into a false sense of security by the fact that his table-toppers have already beaten their Humberside rivals twice in 2019, scoring 102 point in the process and conceding only 28.

It's a do-or-die scenario as far as the hosts are concerned but Saints will be well prepared for the challenge.

"It's a massive game for Hull," said Holbrook.

"They haven't been playing great lately but we are fully aware of their capabilities and will have to match them if we are to pick up the points.

"The KCOM Stadium always produces a hostile environment and I'm hoping our own fans will travel in large numbers to back us, like they've done all season.''

Hull chief Radford said: “It’s going to be a tough match, no doubt about it, and going to be tough for everyone involved."

"Dubbed the Heritage and Memorial Weekend clash, tributes will be paid to former Hull and Saints full back Steve Prescott, as well as loyal Humberside supporters and ex-players, who have died in the year, as well as those players set to leave the club."