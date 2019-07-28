St Helens chairman Eamonn McManus preparing for two very special days

No wonder Eamonn McManus describes himself as 'the luckiest man in the world.'



The Saints' owner and chairman is set to fly to the Indonesian island of Bali shortly to attend his daughter's wedding and then return home to lead out his home-town club in their Coral Challenge Cup Final against neighbours Warrington Wolves at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, August 24.



''I couldn't have wished for more - walking my daughter down the aisle and then heading for London to stand at the head of my players as they emerge from the Wembley tunnel,'' said the former Hong Kong banker.

Eamonn has been at the helm since the early days of the new Millennium, helping to oversee St Helens' Challenge Cup successes in 2004, 2006, 2007 and 2008.

Until Saturday's 26-2 semi-final victory over Halifax, the club hadn't graced the world's most famous sporting arena for 11 years - something no one had envisaged during their glory years.

The chairman said: ''Had someone told me following our win over Hull FC in 2008 that we would have to wait until 2019 for our next visit to Wembley, I would not have believed it.

''We have had some good teams and average ones during this period but the game needs teams of our stature and history to compete in the big games.

''It is phenomenal for the club, players and fans to be going to Wembley once more but the semi-final win will be irrelevant if we don't lift the trophy at the end of the day.''