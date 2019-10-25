St Helens chairman Eamonn McManus leads tributes to former coach Mike McClennan

St Helens chairman Eamonn McManus has led the many tributes paid to former club coach Mike McClennan who died earlier this week.



Mr McManus said: ''It is with great sadness that we hear of the passing of our former coach, Mike McClennan. He was a great man and a true gent.

“He always remained passionate about St.Helens and followed our fortunes throughout his life.

"I was lucky enough to meet him on a number of occasions and he would always call from New Zealand the night before our big games to wish us and all at the club well.

“His time as a coach at St.Helens will always be remembered with respect and fondness and he has a permanent place in our history.

“Our heartfelt sympathies go to all of his family, and in particular to his son Brian.”

The New Zealand Rugby League expressed its sadness and extended its sympathies to former Kiwi coach Brian McClennan and his family.

“This is terribly sad for Brian and the McClennan family as well as our rugby league community,” said New Zealand Rugby League CEO Greg Peters.

“We are all feeling for the family at this time, especially in a week when the Kiwis are to play the Kangaroos.

“Mike had the deepest passion for rugby league. He was a proud Kiwi international and went on to achieve so much as a coach both in New Zealand and in England.

“We pass on our deepest sympathies.”

Former St Helens winger Alan Hunte, who played under McClennan at Knowsley Road, tweeted: "Condolences go out to his family. Thanks for the memories and the help in my career at Saints, we had some great times. RIP Mike."