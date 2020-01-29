St Helens chairman Eamonn McManus comments on controversial Israel Folau signing

St Helens chairman Eamonn McManus has expressed sympathy with those who have been hurt by Catalans Dragons' decision to sign the controversial Israel Folau.



Folau, a 30-year-old dual-code international, joined the French Super League club on Tuesday having not played since being sacked by Rugby Australia last May for making homophobic comments on social media.

The signing has caused a storm, with even Super League executive chairman Robert Elstone condemning the move.

Folau, who is expected to arrive in Perpignan later this week or early next week, will obviously sit out Saturday's opening game of the season against Huddersfield but could make his first appearance for the Dragons in round two at Wakefield.

The Saints chairman said today: “Rugby league has rightly prided itself as a professional and socially enlightened sport, with equality and understanding at its heart, throughout its 135 year history.

“In more recent years our sport has set a shining example to all other sports throughout the world, as being at the vanguard of diversity and inclusion. This has had hugely beneficial effects at every level throughout our sport and into wider society.

“St.Helens R.F.C, through the work of our Community Foundation, women’s team and wider club, are and always will be a leader in this movement.

"We are totally committed to supporting our LGBTQ+ community including our players and fans and believe that everyone should be treated equally and fairly.

“In alliance with all other clubs that I have spoken to across the game, we believe Israel Folau’s public comments are totally contrary to the essential core values of our club and sport which we have worked so hard to establish and we sympathise with the many people associated with our game who are hurt and angered by his signing.”