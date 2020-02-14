St Helens centre Mark Percival ruled out for several months with shoulder injury

Saints have been rocked by the news that Mark Percival requires shoulder surgery - and will be sidelined for several months.



It is a body blow for the club and Percival who earlier this week signed a new five-year deal at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

The international centre picked up an injury in last week’s 19-0 defeat to Warrington Wolves at the Halliwell Jones Stadium and initial thoughts had been that he would be back in action in a couple of weeks, but further scans and medical advice have revealed he will now require surgery.

As revealed by head coach Kristian Woolf in his press conference, the good news is that Tommy Makinson, Alex Walmsley, Morgan Knowles and Kyle Amor are back in training and could all return on Sunday against Hull FC at the KCOM Stadium.

James Roby is also edging closer to a return, with Lachlan Coote working hard to follow in the captain's footsteps.

Woolf will name his squad for Sunday’s clash with Hull FC at noon today (Friday).