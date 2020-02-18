St Helens captain James Roby set to return for World Club showdown

Saints' boss Kristian Woolf will welcome the return of the man he likened to the Super League version of Cameron Smith for this weekend's World Club Challenge.



On the same day the Sydney Roosters confirmed they had lost experienced skipper Boyd Cordner, St Helens coach Woolf told the Australian media his side would be boosted by the return of their 451-game hooker and captain James Roby from a groin injury.

Lachlan Coote, however, will miss the clash because of a knee injury.

"We got Tommy Makinson, Morgan Knowles and Alex Walmsley back last week, and they really helped us. They're all class players and James Roby should be able to make his first appearance for us this weekend, and that's a massive inclusion for us,'' Woolf said.

"He's very much in the mould of Cameron Smith in the NRL.

"He's been around a long time, he's been a very high-class player for a very long time and is showing no signs of slowing down.

"James is such a good player and he's also so humble and wants to work hard and has that drive. He's been outstanding to work with.''

Woolf, who works with Roosters pair Sio Siua Taukeiaho and Daniel Tupou in the Tongan team, was aware of the enormous challenge that awaited him and his team at Totally Wicked Stadium.

He said: "This will be a massive task, whether Boyd plays or not, and the Roosters have proven how strong they are in the NRL the past few years and done the same thing in the World Club Challenge.''