St Helens captain James Roby cleared to play in Challenge Cup quarter final

Skipper James Roby is set to lead out Saints in the quarter finals of the Coral Challenge Cup against Wakefield Trinity at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Saturday afternoon.



The hooker was sin-binned late in the first half of Sunday's Betfred Super League clash with Castleford Tigers at Anfield and then faced a charge of dangerous contact on Jake Truman which could have left him kicking his heels in frustration this weekend.

But the RFL Disciplinary Panel only issued a Grade A zero penalty punishment, leaving him free to play in the War of he Rose showdown.

Team-mate Joseph Paulo was also issued with a zero penalty notice for disputing a decision by referee Robert Hicks to award a second-half Cas try.