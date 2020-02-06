St Helens boss Kristian Woolf says fans will have key role at Warrington

Saints' travelling army of supporters will have a key role to play in shaping the destiny of tonight's (Thursday, Feb 6) blockbuster against Warrington Wolves.



Since it opened in 2004, the Halliwell Jones Stadium has been a happy hunting ground for the defending Betfred Super League champions, whose defeats in this period can be counted on one hand, but past results will mean nothing as two clubs tipped as possible top dogs at the end of the season will collide head-on in what is expected to be a red-blooded encounter and new head coach Kristian Woolf is looking to the fans to provide that 'extra man' in order to cross the line.

Woolf said: ''I've been told plenty of times how good our fans are and I had a taste of that during last Friday's game against Salford Red Devils.

"It's also great to know they are prepared to travel and add to the atmosphere and how much they care about the club and we about them."

Neither is the Aussie fazed by the short turnaround between fixtures and is looking forward to his first away-day with great excitement.

He said: "I feel less days between a fixture is actually good for us. Sometimes in big games you can over-think what lies ahead but now we can lick our wounds from the Salford game, get on with our preparations and then go straight into match action.''

Woolf knows the challenge posed by the Wire will be a tough one after they lost their opening fixture at Wigan where prop Chris Hill was red-carded in the opening 40 minutes and at one stage in the second half had only 11 players on the pitch following the sin-binning of Mike Cooper,

Despite the 16-10 setback, the Saints' supremo was impressed by Warrington's performance.

Woolf said: ''Like Wigan, they are one of the best teams in the competition and showed real commitment at the DW Stadium

''We know what to expect and face a much bigger challenge than the Salford game.''

Half back Jonny Lomax, who was named man of match against the Red Devils, said: ''The atmosphere is always electric when we meet the Wolves, whether at the Halliwell Jones stadium or the Totally Wicked, with both sets of fans getting behind their teams,

''It will be a battle and taxing and we will need to prepare well if we are to get anything out of the game.

Team-mate Alex Walmsley added: ''Warrington will be firing on all cylinders but as usual we will have a fantastic following who help create a big game feeling which we thrive on.''