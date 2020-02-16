St Helens boss Kristian Woolf hails Jonny Lomax and turns attention to World Club Challenge

Kristian Woolf praised the influence of Jonny Lomax as St Helens ended Hull FC's perfect start to the Betfred Super League season.



Lomax directed the champions as they outscored Hull by five tries to three to win 32-18 at the KCOM Stadium.

Woolf said of Lomax: "I thought he did a good job. He was handling the ball well and getting the ball to the right places."

But Woolf added: "He's got plenty of things he can do better but he is always competing and doing things well."

Woolf will look to Lomax and his other big performers as they take on Sydney Roosters in the World Club Challenge at the Totally Wicked Stadium next weekend.

Woolf said: "Forget today, I've got a hundred per cent belief. We are right up for the challenge next week.

"They are the best team in the world and have been the best for last couple of seasons. It's a terrific challenge for our players."

Woolf revealed he was not disappointed despite trailing 6-2 at the end of the first half against Hull.

He said: "It was a good game of footy in the first half and I wasn't disappointed with how we were playing. Defensively we were good. The one try was a little bit scrappy.

"Half-time was more about being patient and sticking with what we were doing well. We had patches where we were really good. We showed our potential in the first 20 minutes of the second half."

St Helens' victory owed everything to the way they started the second period as the third quarter of the game saw them run in tries from Matty Costello, Luke Thompson, Louis McCarthy-Scarsbrook and James Bentley.

Aaron Smith also touched down and 12 points from the boot of Tommy Makinson showed just why Saints are favourites to repeat their title success.

The home side had led 6-2 at half-time but had little response to Saints' second-half blitz.

Their points came from Carlos Tuimavave's double and a late Jamie Shaul try, plus three successful conversions by Marc Sneyd.

A downbeat Lee Radford admitted his players had lost because they did not respond in the right way to adversity.

St Helens got a grip on the game when a Hull were penalised for Jake Connor kicking out on the full and Radford felt his players were found wanting once the visitors claimed their first try.

Radford said: "We put the ball out on the full and I was really disappointed with the response of some of the players after that.

"We turned into a team of officials rather than players. When you put all your focus on getting a referee to change his decisions that is what happens.

Radford did not feel his side had been given a reality check with their first defeat of the season but admitted they had paid the price for not remaining focused for the whole game.

He added: "We knew we had to play for 80 (minutes) and we played for 40. If you respond like we did to a bit of adversity you get beaten."