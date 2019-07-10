St Helens boss Justin Holbrook criticises Sky Sports' decision to snub derby

Saints coach Justin Holbrook was surprised Friday's derby was snubbed by Sky Sports, who are instead showing the relegation scrap between Leeds and Hull KR.

It is the first time a Super League game between the two sides hasn't been televised.

"If there was two round to go I'd agree with them," said Holbrook.

"As Lammy said it's great when you have to go to the stadium to see the game and the atmosphere should be a sell-out.

"But I can't imagine football not showing Man City-Man United over Burnley-Cardiff with eight rounds to go.

"It's disappointing for our game but it gives our fans it gives them more reason to come."

Saints and England star Jonny Lomax added: "It may be 1 v 4 but this is the biggest rivalry, so I can't understand the decision myself - it's a massive game."

St Helens say they are on course for an 18,000 sell-out on Friday.

James Roby has returned to the Saints squad. Kick-off on Friday is 7.45pm.

St Helens' 19 man squad to face Wigan Warriors: Jonny Lomax, Tommy Makinson, Kevin Naiqama, Mark Percival, Regan Grace, Theo Fages, Alex Walmsley, James Roby, Luke Thompson, Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Morgan Knowles, Kyle Amor, Dom Peyroux, Adam Swift, Matty Lees, Jack Ashworth, Aaron Smith, James Bentley, Lachlan Coote.

Wigan Warriors' 19-man squad to face St Helens: Joe Bullock, Joe Burgess, Liam Byrne, Tony Clubb, Liam Farrell, Oliver Gildart, Chris Hankinson, Zak Hardaker, Willie Isa, Tommy Leuluai, Liam Marshall, Romain Navarrete, Ollie Partington, Sam Powell, Jarrod Sammut, Dan Sarginson, Jake Shorrocks, Morgan Smithies, George Williams.