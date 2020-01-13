St Helens arrange Saturday night friendly with Oldham

Saints have added a second warm-up match to their agenda - a pre-season friendly against Championship side Oldham at the Vestacare Stadium on Saturday, January 18 (kick-off 7.30pm).



On view it will be a Saints 13, which will also comprise of a number of first team squad players who won’t get a run-out a day later in Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook’s testimonial game against London Broncos at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

Admission prices will be £10 for adults and concessions and £2 for under-16s. Transfer to seats in the stand will cost £2.

Oldham club chairman Christopher Hamilton said: “Saints approached us to play a match to give their first-team squad players a match as they have only one pre-season friendly this year which is being treated as a full-blown workout.

“Some of the players who will feature against us will be well-known to fans of the game and it will be a very tough test for us against mainly full-time players.

“It is exactly what we need, ahead of a challenging season, and it means we won’t now have a three-week gap before the first league game against Widnes on February 2.

“With the reduction in admission prices it would be great to see as many fans as possible at the match as we welcome to Oldham one of the top rugby league sides in the world, and the best team in Super League in 2019.”

New coach Matt Diskin’s squad have already played two pre-season fixtures ahead of their Championship campaign including a 22-18 victory over Barrow and this test will be a good opportunity for a number of Saints to gain some key match fitness ahead of the Super League campaign kicking off against Salford Red Devils on January 31.

TICKETS are now on sale for Saints' trip to neighbours Warrington on Thursday, February 6.

Prices (west terrace stand): Adults £22, juniors U16 £10, seniors over 65, young adults (17-23) £16.

Seating (north stand – block Q) : Adult – £31 Junior swap upgrade – £3 junior U16 – £13 seniors over 65 – £22; young adult 17-23 – £22.

Junior members must exchange their memberships for a free junior ticket before they travel.

Coach travel will be departing the Totally Wicked Stadium at 6:30pm. 2020 members can purchase tickets for £9 and non-members can purchase for £11.

All 2020 members will need to log in to purchase discounted coach travel.

Tickets are now on sale and will be available to purchase online or over the phone.