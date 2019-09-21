St Helens and Wigan to go head to head for place in the Grand Final at Old Trafford

Wigan coach Adrian Lam believes his team are ready to turn over St Helens after overcoming the challenge of Super League's form team Salford to move a step closer to a return to Old Trafford.



A hard-fought 18-12 victory over the Red Devils in the qualifying play-off at the DW Stadium on Friday night sets up a derby showdown between the reigning champions and a rested St Helens at the Totally Wicked Stadium next Friday, with a place in the Grand Final at stake.

Saints were the last team to beat Wigan, back in July when they completed a third derby success of the season, but Lam's men have now won their last eight matches.

"It's potentially the biggest derby in rugby league throughout the world," Lam said. "These are the games you want to play in.

"Saints have been the best team all year and they will be red hot favourites but we will go there with a team we think can challenge them."

"They're red hot favourites, they're supposed to win. Supposed to win."