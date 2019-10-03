St Helens Academy youngsters set for Australia tour

Saints are set to embark on their eighth Academy tour of Australia since 2004 and for some it will be a stepping stone to greater things in the future.



Former tourists Morgan Knowles and Matty Costello - now part of the first team squad at the Totally Wicked Stadium - were both on hand to present the departing youngsters with special shirts.

The lads will be involved in four fixtures against North Sydney (October 19), Sydney Roosters (October 23), South Sydney (October 27) and Penrith (November 2).

Player performance manager Neil Kilshaw thanked all the people who organised fund-raising events in aid of the tour and without their help it would not have been possible.

He aid: ''It’s an exciting time for the whole squad and the players not only represent the professional club but also their schools, their community clubs and the wider sport of Rugby League.''