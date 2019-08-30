St Helens 4 Castleford Tigers 0

A solitary Regan Grace try eight minutes before half-time was the only scoring action as St Helens beat Castleford 4-0 in a match which equalled Super League's lowest-scoring game.



Having beaten Celtic Crusaders 4-0 in 2009, Saints repeated the trick here on the night they were presented with the League Leaders' Shield.

Castleford have never won a summer era game in St Helens but they may never get a better chance than this having dominated for long periods and bombing chance after chance, especially in the second half.

In their first game since being beaten by Warrington in the Challenge Cup Final at Wembley six days ago, Saints performed magnificently in defence when they were clearly running on fumes in the closing minutes.