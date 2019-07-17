Speculation surrounding St Helens boss Justin Holbrook

St Helens will head in to Sunday’s fixture vs London Broncos amid speculation regarding Justin Holbrook’s future.

The 43-year-old has been recently linked with a move to Canterbury Bulldogs and Gold Coast Titans.

Holbrook is out of contract with the Saints and when asked for an update on his future he responded with: “No I don’t. Speculation isn’t good for anybody.

“I’ll leave my management to their job - I keep saying it will be sorted in a few weeks and hopefully it will be.”

The Titans and Bulldogs are both struggling in the NRL, sitting bottom and second from bottom respectively.

This has prompted both sides to pursue change in their managerial departments, and with Holbrook leading Saints towards the league leaders shield, he sits at the top of their targets.

Holbrook has previously worked at Canterbury and speculation increased following Bulldogs’ CEO Andrew Hill recently spending time in the UK.

Gold Coast officially approached the former half-back in regard to the vacant coaching job at the club, and Holbrook could be a leading contender to take over from axed coach Garth Brennan.