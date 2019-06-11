Six St Helens representatives in England Community Lions squad

Six players from local clubs have been included in the 29-strong England Community Lions' Open-Age training squad.



The players participated in the first of two training sessions on Sunday with the other being scheduled on July 14 before the squad is reduced to a 22-man touring side which will visit the

Southern Hemisphere in the autumn.

The Lions' programme is designed to support the retention of players within the community game, as well as provide once in a lifetime experiences, through cultural experiences and competitions.

Initial squad: Troy Armstrong (Kells), Andy Boothroyd (Underbank Rangers), Tony Burns (Kells), Karl Dixon (Wath Brow), Connor Dwyer (Thatto Heath Crusaders), Gareth Gale (Featherstone Lions), Jordon Gibson (Haydock), Keiran Glen (Egremont Rangers), Bobbie Goulding (Thatto Heath Crusaders), Matty Henson (Egremont Rangers), Ben Heyes

(Thatto Heath Crusaders), Tom Horner (Egremont Rangers), Adam Jackson (Barrow Island), David Kennerdy (Orrell St. James), Fran King (Wath Brow), Jack Lazenby (West Hull), Craig McShane (Hunslet Parkside), Gareth Morgan (Saddleworth Rangers), Kieron Murphy (Hunslet Parkside), Harry Naughton (Simms Cross), Marcus O’Brien (Egremont Ranger), Gavin

Rodden (Wigan St. Judes), Dean Rooney (Wath Brow), Danny Ryding (Wigan St. Pats), Chris Siddons (Castleford Lock Lane), Nathan Slater (Skirlaugh), Scott Spaven (West Hull), Mike Stark (Thatto Heath Crusaders), Curtis Teare (Wath Brow), Jamie Tracey (Thatto Heath Crusaders), Freddie Walker (Siddal), Ryan Wilson (West Hull).

