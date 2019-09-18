Shed Seven to headline Grand Final entertainment at Old Trafford

Shed Seven will be headlining at the Betfred Super League Grand Final at Old Trafford on Saturday, October 12.



Part of the Britpop revolution, the band are best-known for their stage presence and tracks such as Going for Gold, Chasing Rainbows and Disco Down.

Frontman Rick Witter said: “We are delighted to have been asked to perform at one of the biggest sporting occasions of the year and at such an iconic stadium.

“We look forward to getting the crowd fired up for what will no doubt be an amazing game.”

Shed Seven have played at some of the UK’s biggest festivals, including T in the Park and V Festival.

They are on tour again later this year and have just released their greatest hits album, Going for Gold, on vinyl for the first time (more details at www.shedseven.com).

Their commitment to the 2019 Grand Final is consistent with an indie theme which seems to have developed over the past few years.

Betfred Super League’s creative director Lee Hicken said: “The headline act at the Grand Final has always been a key part of the matchday experience.

“Following in the footsteps of The Charlatans, James and most recently Blossoms I’m sure Shed Seven will get the party started for fans at such a massive event.”

Tickets are available for the biggest night in Super League, visit www.superleague.co.uk/tickets for more information.