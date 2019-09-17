Shay Martyn, son of former Saints ace Tommy, signs Academy contract

Shay Martyn will be hoping to follow in the footsteps of his father, Tommy, after becoming one of Saints' latest group of youngsters to sign Academy contracts at the Totally Wicked Stadium.



Stand-off Martyn senior spent some 10 years at Knowsley Road where he picked up both Super League and Challenge Cup honours and was also in the Saints' side which defeated Brisbane Broncos 20-18 in the 2001 World Club Challenge at Bolton.

Son Shay only started playing at U14s level but has improved tremendously during U16 games to earn a part-time contract and a place on the academy tour of Australia.

He has played with Thatto Heath and is considered by the club as a dangerous outside back who possesses great speed and footwork.

He is joined at the club by fellow recruits Reece Sumner, John Bennison, Taylor Pemberton, and Ethan Bradbury.

Sumner played for Halton Hornets, Blackbrook and Widnes Moorfield throughout his junior development and attended Wade Deacon High School. He is a very strong carrying and fast second row who has played a very large part in the U16s team this season.

Reece also had the privilege to represent England Youth in the two Test match series against France and put in excellent performances.

Bennison was on a scholarship at Widnes while playing for Thatto Heath. He had an excellent game against Saints U16s and was a stand out player for Widnes in their matches this season.

John decided his future development lay with the Saints when he was given the opportunity to join the club as a part-time professional player.

Pemberton played for Leigh East and attended Lowton C of E and has played a real pivotal part in the U16s season.

He has been the main organiser of the team whether playing at hooker or half back.

Taylor had the great honour of captaining England in both Tests against France which emphasis his great leadership qualities.

Bradbury played for Thatto Heath and attended De la Salle High School.

Ethan was on a scholarship at Warrington, but when the opportunity arose he decided to switch to his home town club and has accepted a part time contract at the Saints.

Ethan will also be going to Australia and will play in the U18s next year hopefully in his preferred position of hooker.

Saints' performance, welfare and education manager Neil Kilshaw said: “Once again I would like to pay thanks to all the community clubs, coaches, volunteers and schools who have helped these young players progress.

“We now have a total of 15 players who have signed Academy contracts which means we are in a strong position ahead of next year and it emphasises the strength of the club’s development pathway.”