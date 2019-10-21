Search continues for former St Helens coach Mike McClennan who has gone missing in New Zealand

The search continues for former St Helens coach Mike McClennan who went missing from an Auckland rest home.



McClennan was last seen walking northbound on the Hibiscus Coast Highway last Wednesday and Waitematā Police are calling for the public's help to find the 75-year-old, who was last seen in Orewa..

They say a number of search and rescue personnel have been searching the wider Orewa area for McClennan but he has not yet been located.

McClennan is the father of former Kiwis and Warriors coach Brian "Bluey" McClennan. and has advanced dementia.

McClennan was last wearing a red and black St Helens league tracksuit top with blue jeans. He is also wearing a bracelet with his wife's contact details, his son says.

"He's a really approachable, kind man but he'll be confused," said Brian.

Police believe it's possible he may have been given a lift by a member of the public in their vehicle.