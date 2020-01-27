Scully Junior following in father's footsteps ... but in the enemy camp

Like father like son is an ancient proverb which applies to former St Helens' legend Paul Sculthorpe and his 19-year-old sibling, Jake, but with a subtle difference.



Sculthopre senior made his name in a 10-year stint at Knowsley Road, starting in 1998, where he won every domestic honour in the sport, as well as two World Club Challenge crowns and named Man of Steel twice.

His son is now hoping to following in his footstep but in the coolurs of arch-enemy Wigan Warriors.

Jake is a promising stand-off, having been part of the Wigan academy squad for several years after being picked up from junior club Shevington Sharks.

Paul, who was among those watching him in action for Wigan's U19s in their recent Capital Challenge clash with London Skolars at the Honourable Artillery Company Ground in the City of London, is proud to see the teenager making his way in the professional game.

''Obviously they're the enemy from back in my day, but he's been at Wigan a good few years now coming through the academy," Sculthorpe told Sky TV.

"It has been good watching him - he's got a bit more flair than me.''