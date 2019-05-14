Saturday afternoon slot for Saints v Wakefield Challenge Cup tie

The BBC cameras will be at the Totally Wicket stadium in the Coral Challenge Cup quarter finals at the start of next month after the St Helens v Wakefield quarter final was selected for live coverage on Saturday, June 1.



The BBC’s live Saturday game will focus on the meeting of first and third in the Super League table as Saints, aiming for their first Wembley appearance in more than a decade, host a Trinity team who have not played in the Challenge Cup Final since they beat Widnes in 1979.

The BBC will also be returning to Odsal Stadium after the all-Championship tie between Bradford Bulls and Halifax was selected for coverage on Sunday, June 2.

The shock sixth-round victory for John Kear’s Bulls against Leeds Rhinos attracted a peak viewing figure of 1.1 million at the weekend, and has secured the former Super League giants another BBC slot – this time at home to Halifax, who have also claimed a Super League scalp in this year’s competition by beating London Broncos in Round Five.

The West Yorkshire rivals will be battling to become the first non-Super League club to reach the semi finals of the Challenge Cup since Hull Kingston Rovers in 2006.

Sky Sports will focus on the two Hull clubs on consecutive nights for their two televised quarter finals, showing the 2016 and 2017 Wembley winners Hull FC against the Cup holders Catalans Dragons on Thursday May 30, and Hull KR versus Warrington Wolves on Friday May 31 (both 735pm kick-off).

Mark Foster, the RFL’s chief commercial officer, said: “It’s been a great weekend for the Coral Challenge Cup, and a reminder of why the competition is so special for the game.

“The Bradford-Leeds tie on Saturday afternoon in particular generated a memorable occasion at Odsal which was seen by an excellent audience on BBC1 – and that was followed by two exciting ties at Warrington and Huddersfield, shown by the BBC and Sky Sports respectively, which took our aggregate viewing figures for the weekend beyond 2 million.

“It’s exciting for Bradford, Halifax and the Championship competition that the BBC will be back at Odsal for their quarter final, in the knowledge that the winners will become the first non-Super League club to reach the semi-finals for 13 years.”

The RFL have also confirmed the implications of the progress made by Bradford and Halifax in the Coral Challenge Cup on the arrangements for the 1895 Cup, the new knockout competition for Championship and League One clubs that will also culminate in a Wembley final on Saturday August 24.

Both clubs will play their second-round 1895 Cup ties – Bradford at Barrow Raiders, and Halifax at home to Sheffield Eagles – on the Wednesday following the Challenge Cup quarter final (June 5).

If either Bradford or Halifax reach the semi finals of both the Coral Challenge Cup and the 1895 Cup, which are scheduled for consecutive days on July 27 and 28, their 1895 Cup semi final will be put back to the following Wednesday, July 31 – providing a second chance to reach Wembley if they lose the Challenge Cup semi final.

If Bradford or Halifax become the first lower division team to reach the Challenge Cup Final in the competition’s 123-year history, their place in the second 1895 Cup semi final will be taken by the losers of the first semi final.

Coral Challenge Cup quarter finals

Thursday May 30 – Hull FC v Catalans Dragons (735pm, live on Sky Sports)

Friday May 31 – Hull KR v Warrington Wolves (735pm, live on Sky Sports)

Saturday June 1 – St Helens v Wakefield Trinity (315pm, live on BBC1)

Sunday June 2 – Bradford Bulls v Halifax (245pm, live on BBC2,

followed by semi final draw)

Tickets for Saints' Coral Challenge Cup quarter final tie against Wakefield are now available from the club via 01744 455 052, or online.

Current members can take advantage of discounted prices for the tie and have until 5pm, Wednesday, May 22, to purchase their current seat before all are released for general sale.

Prices:

Area members/non-members

West Terrace, Family Stands adult £15/£18

OAP (65+) and young adult (19-21) £11/£13

Youth (17-18) £8/£10

Junior (16 and under) £5/£8

North and South Stands bronze adult £18/£21

OAP (65+) and young adult (19-21) £13/£15

Youth (17-18) £10/£12

Junior (16 and under) £5/£8

North & South Stands silver adult £20/£23

OAP (65+) and young adult (19-21) £14/£16

Youth (17-18) £12/£14

Junior (16 and under) £8/£10

North and South Stands gold adult £22/£25

OAP (65+) and young adult (19-21) £15/£17

Youth (17-18) £12/£14

Junior (16 and under) £8/£10

Members must purchase their tickets either from the Ticket Office direct, or over the phone to guarantee their seat.

Hospitality tickets are also available in the 1873 Lounge priced at:

Adults £55 + VAT

Juniors £30 + VAT

For more information on hospitality packages please contact Helen on 01744 455 053.

Sponsorship packages are also available as follows:

Main match sponsor £1100 +VAT

Man of match sponsor £880 + VAT

Match ball sponsor £880 + VAT

Match day programme sponsor £660 + VAT

For more information on sponsorship packages please contact Gary on:

01744455080, or online.