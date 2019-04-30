Sam Tomkins avoids ban for tackle on St Helens stand off Jack Welsby

Catalans Dragons stand-off Sam Tomkins has avoided suspension after being charged with a grade A offence of dangerous contact.



Tomkins was given a zero-match penalty notice by the Rugby Football League's match review panel for the tackle on St Helens stand-off Jack Welsby during his side's 50-14 defeat at Saints on Sunday.

Dragons second rower Kenny Edwards has also been cleared to play in Friday's game at Hull after receiving a caution for kicking out in Sunday's match.

St Helens forward Junior Paulo has been told that his sin-binning for running in was sufficient punishment.