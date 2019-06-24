Saints women dump Wigan out of Challenge Cup and face Leeds in semi-final

Saints produced the perfect derby display yesterday (Sunday) to dump Wigan Warriors out of the Coral Women's Challenge Cup and now entertain holders Leeds Rhinos in the semi-final of the competition



The hosts were in blistering form, scoring seven tries, which included a hat-trick from Leah Burke, as they posted 36 unanswered points.

Other tries came from Lizzie Gladman, Zoe Harris, Emily Rudge and Tara Jones. Faye Gaskin also landed four goals.

Leeds were also in irresistible quarter final form, hammering Warrington Wolves 74-0, while Castleford Tigers booked their place in the last four by overcoming Bradford Bulls 48-8 at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle in front of a crowd of 1,492 - a new attendance record for a women’s game in the UK .

The Tigers will now visit Wakefield Trinity, who KO'd Keighley Albion 26-24, in a mouth-watering West Yorkshire derby.

The draw for the semi-finals, which will be played on July 7, was made live on BBC Radio Leeds following the conclusion of the quarter finals by former England captain Andrea Dobson and ex-referee Julia Lee.

The final will be held at the University of Bolton Stadium on Saturday, July 27, as a curtain raiser to the two main events of the day - the men's Coral Challenge Cup semi-final showdowns in which Warrington Wolves face Hull FC and St Helens take on Halifax.