Saints win at Warrington to move eight points clear at top of Super League

St Helens put one one hand on the league leaders' shield after claiming a 21-10 victory in a pulsating Super League clash against nearest rivals Warrington at the Halliwell Jones stadium.



The win sees Saints move eight points clear of the Wolves at the top of the table with just nine games remaining and it would take an almighty collapse by Justin Holbrook's side to stop them finishing top of the pile in 2019.

The game between Super League's top two lived up to all expectations with both throwing everything into the game in an intense 80 minutes of breathless action.

Saints trailed 6-0 early in the second half but tries from Mark Percival, Luke Thompson and Alex Walmsley and four goals and a drop goal from Lachlan Coote saw the visitors to victory.

Warrington's points came from a Jake Mamo try and three goals from Declan Patton.

Warrington opted not to give a debut to rugby union convert Luther Burrell and made two changes to the side that defeated Wakfield seven days previous as Tom Lineham returned on the win after his three-game suspension for Jack Johnson and Lama Tasi replaced the injured Ben Murdoch-Masila.

St Helens were without the injured Zeb Taia from the side that defeated Leeds and Matty Ashworth also dropped out and were replaced by Morgan Knowles and Joseph Paulo.

There was an explosive start to the game when after just three minutes as a powerful charge from Wolves forward Sitaleki Akauola left Saints hooker Aaron Smith prone on the ground.

The game was halted for around five minutes while the youngster received treatment from medical staff and he was eventually carried from the field and immediately taken to hospital.

The blood-and-thunder start to the game continued and the visitors thought they had the opening try of the night when Regan Grace went over in the corner but the winger had put on foot in touch after confirmation by the video referee.

Defences continued to dominate and it was a Patton penalty on 14 minutes which finally broke the deadlock, and the Warrington scrum-half repeated the feat four minutes later to edge his side into a 4-0 lead.

Saints had the better of the closing stage of the half but the Warrington defence held firm, although the visitors looked to have scored through Lees but the forward had knocked on after juggling possession on his way to the line.

The start of the second half continued in a similar vein to the first with some brutal defensive efforts from both sides keeping their line intact.

A third Patton penalty edged Warrington six points clear before the home side were reduced to 12-men for 10 minutes when Jack Hughes was sent to the sin-bin for a shoulder charge on Tommy Makinson.

And Saints made their extra man tell when, on the hour-mark, they claimed the first try of the game when Percival benefited from a Theo Fages pass that looked forward to score in the corner and Coote landed a magnificent touchline conversion to level matters at 6-6.

As play ebbed and flowed from end to end it was Saints who claimed the crucial try when Mamo fumbled Jonny Lomax's bomb and Thompson scooped up the loose ball to score and put his side in front for the first time in the game.

Coote converted and added a drop goal to stretch the lead to 13-6 but straight from the restart Warrington regained possession for Mamo to make up for his earlier mistake to score and cut the deficit to three points with five minutes remaining.

But Saints had the final say in a breathless finale when Walmsley crashed over from close range to seal the win three minutes from time and Coote converted and tagged on a last second penalty to complete the win.