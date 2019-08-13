Saints vs Leeds Rhinos squads revealed

Morgan Knowles returns to Saints' 19 man squad ahead of Thursday's trip to relegation-threatened to Leeds Rhinos while Joe Batchelor also comes in.



Knowles has missed the victories over Halifax, Wakefield and Warrington after injuring a rib during defeat to London back in round 23, but he returns to the squad this week in place of Joseph Paulo, who picked up a hamstring injury in the win over the Wire.

Batchelor hasn’t featured since the round 13 victory over Catalans Dragons in April and he comes in for Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook who drops out.

Alex Walmsley (eye) and Lachlan Coote (knee) are still missing, and so, is skipper James Roby, wrapped in cotton wool before Wembley.

Saints travel to a Leeds Rhinos side who have won their last two Betfred Super League fixtures by an aggregate score of 92-8 after dominant wins over Huddersfield and Catalans and will be desperately keen to extend that run and avoid the embarrassment of finishing wooden spoonists.

St Helens squad:

1. Jonny Lomax, 2. Tommy Makinson, 3. Kevin Naiqama, 4. Mark Percival, 5. Regan Grace, 6. Theo Fages, 7. Danny Richardson, 10. Luke Thompson, 11. Zeb Taia, 15. Morgan Knowles, 16. Kyle Amor, 17. Dom Peyroux, 19. Matty Lees, 20. Jack Ashworth, 21. Aaron Smith, 22. James Bentley, 24. Matty Costello, 25. Joe Batchelor, 29. Jack Welsby.

Leeds squad:

1. Jack Walker 4. Konrad Hurrell, 5. Ash Handley, 7. Richie Myler, 8. Adam Cuthbertson,11. Trent Merrin, 13. Stevie Ward, 14. Brad Dwyer, 15. Liam Sutcliffe, 16. Brett Ferres,18. Nathan Peteru, 22. Cameron Smith, 24. Luke Briscoe, 25. James Donaldson, 29. Harry Newman, 38. Ava Seumanufagai, 39. Shaun Lunt, 40 Robert Luli, 41. Rhyse Martin.

Tickets are on still on sale for Thursday night’s clash with Leeds, the Wembley clash against Warrington Wolves a week on Saturday and the subsequent home fixture against Castleford Tigers when Roby will lift the League Leaders' Shield,