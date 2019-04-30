Saints' under 19s and women's team enjoy weekend wins

Substitute Joe Sharratt plunged over the whitewash three minutes from time to earn Saints U19s a hard-fought 22-18 home victory over neighbours Widnes Vikings.



Both sides had their periods of supremacy but in the end St Helens' staying power proved crucial.

Other tries for the hosts came from Tom Nisbett (2 mins), Kye Siyani (19) and Lewis Dodd (74). Dodd also landed three goals.

The Chemics' tries came from: Jacob Dugdale (34), Bradley Calland (42), Declan Baker (49) and Daniel Hill (62).

Joe Edge added one goal.

Jodie Cunningham scored a first-half hat-trick as St Helens Women crushed Featherstone Rovers 54-16.

The full back struck in the opening minute, the 23rd minute and four minutes from the break.

Naomi Williams, Emily Rudge and Leah Burke notched doubles with Tara Jones and Zoe Harris also on the score sheet.

Goals: Faye Gaskin (5).