Saints to celebrate armed forces at Leeds game

They shall grow not old, as we that are left grow old.



Age shall not weary them, nor the years condemn.

At the going down of the sun and in the morning

We will remember them.

Part of a famous poem written by poet Laurence Binyon during the early part of World War One and will be close to the hearts of fans, particularly the older generation, attending Saints' armed forces-themed match against Leeds Rhinos tonight (Friday) and which also coincides with D-Day celebrations.

Forces personnel will form a guard of honour and parade around the pitch.

There will also be a bucket collection and as well as the Army, Navy and RAF, the Army Cadets will be in attendance, while half-time entertainment will be provided by military band, Liverpool Scottish.

In addition, the match ball will be delivered by special guests.

Yesterday (Thursday) Saints Community Development Foundation (SCDF) welcomed members of the RBL and the 103 Regiment RA to the Totally Wicked Stadium for a Drum Head Service as part of the blessing of the Veterans of the Foundation's standard which was led by local padre Clive Doran.

