Saints suffer injury blow as Zeb Taia ruled out for six weeks

Back rower Zeb Taia has been ruled out for around six weeks after suffering a dislocated shoulder in Saints' home game against Leeds Rhinos on Friday.



It is a body blow to the club and the player, who had featured 18 times in the line-up this year and comes when the Betfred Super League leaders approach arguably the toughest period of the season with vital games against Warrington Wolves, Hull FC and Wigan Warriors on the horizon, not to mention the Coral Challenge Cup semi-final clash with Halifax.

The 34-year-old, who recently signed an extended Saints' contract, went down after a challenge with the Rhinos’ Mikolaj Oledzki.

Mark Percival was also taken off with a tight hamstring early in the second half of the win over the Rhinos, but that was only precautionary.

Passes for the trip to the Halliwell Jones Stadium are still available and are on sale from the ticket office, telephone 01744 455 052, or on line

Tickets are also available for the Coral Challenge Cup tie against Halifax, Saturday, July 27 (kick-off 4.30pm) at the University of Bolton Stadium.