Saints seek volunteers to help out on match days

Be part of the Saints' match day team and help ensure Super League fixtures at the Total Wicked Stadium run as smooth as clockwork.



The job includes looking after mascots and local teams on their arrival and being ready to answer any queries they may have.

Successful applicants would need to arrive at the stadium two and a half hours prior to kick off to ensure they are briefed ready for the turnstiles opening.

The volunteers will be required to attend Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday home fixtures.

Anyone interested is asked to email jenny.welsby@saintsrlfc.com for more information about the role.