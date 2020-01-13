Saints put record straight regarding Danny Richardson's Grand Final ring

Saints have put the record straight over claims from former half back Danny Richardson that he didn’t receive a Super League winners’ ring from the champions after last season's Grand Final victory over Salford Red Devils.



Richardson had been quoted as saying: “It would be nice to have a winner's ring because I did play a part and had been at St Helens since I was a kid. We’ll just wait and see what happens.”

But chief executive Mike Rush insisted: ''Danny was told the rings were ordered and his is waiting at the club to be picked up.''

Rush added: ''There wasn’t enough rings for the entire Saints' squad on Grand Final night, which was the main reason why he didn’t receive his ring at the time.''

Richardson, 23, made only 12 first team appearances in 2019 and had to play second fiddle to Theo Fages despite being a member of the Super League Dream Team 12 months earlier.

He joined Super League rivals Castleford Tigers in October and said at the time: ”I needed a fresh challenge to reignite my love of the game. It was made easier when Castleford said they were interested in signing me.''