Saints' new kit revealed

Saints will be supported by a host of official club partnerships on both the home and away replica kits for the 2020 season.



Cash Converters - principal partners on the 2019 home kit - have expanded their agreement to also to include the main branding on the 2020 away shirt.

Peter Hall, interim chief executive officer at Cash Converters UK, said: “We’re incredibly proud to be the main shirt sponsor for St Helens RFC for a third consecutive year.

''Our partnership with the club continues to go from strength to strength and that’s why this year, we’ll also be sponsoring the team’s 2020 away shirt.

“Our entirely franchisee-owned network of stores work hard to serve the individual communities that they’re part of, and that’s why our partnership with Saints – and the work they do across their own community – is a truly valuable relationship for us.

“The club was the benchmark team for the 2019 Super League season, and it was a real pleasure to watch the team achieve the success that it thoroughly deserved. Here’s to another strong year of success for the club, both on and off the pitch!”

Saints long-standing principal partner and stadium naming partner, Totally Wicked, again feature on the right sleeve of the adult replica and playing shirts.

The club also welcome on board Kinaxia Logistics as a brand new partner for 2020, who will feature on the right chest of both the home and away shirts.

Kinaxia director, Mark Stevenson, said: “We are delighted to support St Helens with this sponsorship for the forthcoming season.

“As a national logistics group with extensive UK wide coverage, having our group brand and logo on the team shirts and to be associated with the 2019 Betfred Super League Champions and Grand Final winners is a fantastic opportunity to get national brand recognition through rugby league.”

The front of collar partners are again St Helens College, while on the reverse of the shirt, long-term shoulder partners Hattons Solicitors are again in place, with A-Star Recruitment featuring on the lower back once again. The back of collar also features principal partner Totally Wicked once more.

On the club's junior replica shirts, the National Autistic Society takes the place of Totally Wicked on the sleeve and shoulders.

They are a national charity who help across many different facets to raise awareness and help deliver wider support for autism throughout the UK.

Back in the fold are Quadrant Partnerships who joined Saints part way through the 2019 season, and feature on the left sleeve.

Afex are again front of short and sock partners, while Biffa and Elcons, feature on the rear of the shorts.

Both kits are proudly manufactured by kit partners O’Neills Sportswear.

Saints' general manager, Dave Hutchinson, said: “We are hugely proud and grateful to have the support of such a strong stable of partners, who’s help to drive the club forward is pivotal.

''The team managed to deliver a Championship on the field last season and we are truly a champion brand on and off the field, aided by the support of our partners.

We all look forward to another successful season as we enter the new decade in 2020.”