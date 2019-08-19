Saints issue Wembley advice to fans ahead of Cup Final

Saints have issued advise to fans heading to the Coral Challenge Cup Final against Warrington on Saturday to help with preparations for their journey south.



A statement released by the club asks supporters to take note of the following:

The club ticket office and superstore will both close at 5pm on Friday and will not reopen until the following Tuesday. All fans who have purchased tickets for collection must pick them up before this time as no tickets will be transferred to Wembley.

The ticket office has extended opening hours until 7pm on Thursday alongside the superstore.



For those fans travelling by car, please be aware to check for traffic updates and any road closures before departure.



Fans travelling via club coaches will leave the Totally Wicked Stadium at 7am.



The St Helens Linkway will be closed at this time, so please use an alternative route into the stadium.



Due to revised circumstances, parking on site at the Totally Wicked Stadium is NOT available and we encourage fans to leave their vehicles at an alternative location, or to be dropped off on Peasley Cross Road to prevent any bottlenecks.



On arrival to the Totally Wicked Stadium site, fans should make their way in an orderly fashion to the rear of the north stand where managed

coach boarding will commence.

Please be aware of the through road used by Tesco vehicles. Please do not attempt to board any coach until authorised to do so by a club official.



Each coach will be manned by an official club steward and no alcohol is permitted to be brought onto club coach under any circumstances.



All of the following times are approximate, not guaranteed and subject to traffic and stoppages and are designed to give a guide only:



Approximate arrival time at Wembley Stadium – 12-1pm.



Departure time to return to St Helens is one hour after the final whistle. Coaches will not remain for fans to watch the 1895 Cup Final.

.

Arrive back in St Helens approximately 11pm-midnight.



Fans should return on the same coach number that they departed on.



Supporters will be able to leave possessions on their coach during the match, but these are left at their own risk.



All fans who have not yet purchased tickets have until 5pm on Tuesday to select regular postage, any orders after this will be automatically placed as special delivery due to time restrictions, the cost of this is £5.95.

If fans have any queries, please contact the club on 01744 455052.