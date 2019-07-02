Saints issue warning to fans after Halliwell Jones incident

St Helens are to clamp down on misbehaviour by a number of their fans after flares were set off during last Friday's Super League derby at Warrington.

The club have issued a statement saying they are aware of an incident in the away end of the Halliwell Jones Stadium involving a minority of Saints fans.

"Working with Warrington Wolves and local police, we have identified a small number of fans using pyrotechnics and, as the investigation progresses, we are fully expecting the outcome to result in these fans either being banned from attending club games and/or prosecuted," the statement said.

St Helens say stewards will mingle with fans at the home game against Wigan on July 12 and warn that anyone caught bringing smoke grenades or flares into the ground or throwing beer risk being banned and reported to the police.

The action of the Super League leaders comes 24 hours after Championship club Featherstone announced a decision to segregate fans for their next home game against Leigh on Sunday following two recent incidents of crowd trouble.