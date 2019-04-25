Saints' injury concerns ahead of Catalans clash

Head coach Justin Holbrook will announce his 19-man squad ahead of Sunday's home fixture against the Catalans Dragons at lunch-time today (Thursday) and for the first time this season is suffering from a growing injury crisis.



Several key players are expected to be marked absent, including Mark Percival, Luke Thompson, Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook and the suspended Morgan Knowles, while a decision on Tommy Makinson is being made at the 11th-hour.

The only bright piece of news is that French half back Theo Fages is set to return from a hip problem after missing games against the Dragons, Warrington Wolves, Wigan Warriors and Hull FC.

The understrength table-toppers will, in the circumstances, have to pull out all the stops if they are to overcome Steve McNamara's outfit who have won the last two meetings - an 18-10 victory in the south of France a few weeks ago and last year's 35-16 Challenge Cup semi-final success at Bolton.

LAST 10 MEETINGS

Catalans Dragons 18, St Helens 10 (SLR9, 6/4/19)

Catalans Dragons 22, St Helens 26 (SLS8-R4, 8/9/18)

Catalans Dragons 35, St Helens 16 (CCSF, 5/8/18)

(at University of Bolton Stadium)

St Helens 26, Catalans Dragons 12 (SLR14, 3/5/18)

Catalans Dragons 12, St Helens 21 (SLR2, 10/2/18)

St Helens 46, Catalans Dragons 28 (SLR22, 16/7/17)

Catalans Dragons 24, St Helens 28 (SLR5, 18/3/17)

St Helens 39, Catalans Dragons 16 (SLS8-R2, 12/8/16)

Catalans Dragons 33, St Helens 16 (SLR18, 11/6/16)

St Helens 12, Catalans Dragons 30 (SLR11, 14/4/16)

SUPER LEAGUE SUMMARY

St Helens won 19 (includes win in 2014 play-offs)

Catalans Dragons won 13

St Helens highest score: 53-10 (h, 2007 and also widest margin)

Catalans Dragons highest score: 42-0 (h, 2014(also widest margin)

Joseph Paulo needs one appearance to reach 200 for his career.

12 for St Helens (2019)

51 for Cronulla Sharks (2016-2018)

86 for Parramatta Eels (2011-2015)

30 for Penrith Panthers (2008-2011)

12 for Samoa (2007-2010, 2017-2018)

6 for USA (2011, 2013)

2 for NSW City (2015, 2017)