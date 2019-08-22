Saints hoping for lucky 13 against Warrington

Saints will be hoping it's a case of 13th time lucky when they face neighbours Warrington Wolves in the Coral Rugby League Challenge Cup Final at Wembley on Saturday.

The've already lifted the world famous trophy 12 times in their history, including a hat-trick of wins in 2006, 2007 and 2008, and are hot favourites to topple last season's runners-up.

It is the first-ever meeting between the clubs in the final but they have been long-time rivals as can be seen by the facts and figures shown below

St Helens - Challenge Cup Finals:

2008 Won (v Hull FC, 28-16) (at Wembley Stadium)

2007 Won (v Catalans, 30-8) (at Wembley Stadium)

2006 Won (v Huddersfield, 42-12) (at Twickenham)

2004 Won (v Wigan, 32-16) (at Millennium Stadium, Cardiff)

2002 Lost (v Wigan, 21-12) (at Murrayfield, Edinburgh)

2001 Won (v Bradford, 13-6) (at Twickenham)

1997 Won (v Bradford, 32-22) (at Wembley Stadium)

1996 Won (v Bradford, 40-32) (at Wembley Stadium)

1991 Lost (v Wigan, 13-8) (at Wembley Stadium)

1989 Lost (v Wigan, 27-0) (at Wembley Stadium)

1987 Lost (v Halifax, 19-18) (at Wembley Stadium)

1978 Lost (v Leeds, 14-12) (at Wembley Stadium)

1976 Won (v Widnes, 20-5) (at Wembley Stadium)

1972 Won (v Leeds, 16-13) (at Wembley Stadium)

1966 Won (v Wigan, 21-2) (at Wembley Stadium)

1961 Won (v Wigan, 12-6) (at Wembley Stadium)

1956 Won (v Halifax, 13-2) (at Wembley Stadium)

1953 Lost (v Huddersfield, 15-10) (at Wembley Stadium)

1930 Lost (v Widnes, 10-3) (at Wembley Stadium)

1915 Lost (v Huddersfield, 37-3) (at Watersheddings, Oldham)

1897 Lost (v Batley, 10-3) (at Headingley, Leeds)

Warrington Wolves - Challenge Cup Finals:

2018 Lost (v Catalans, 20-14) (at Wembley Stadium)

2016 Lost (v Hull FC, 12-10) (at Wembley Stadium)

2012 Won (v Leeds, 35-18) (at Wembley Stadium)

2010 Won (v Leeds, 30-6) (at Wembley Stadium)

2009 Won (v Huddersfield, 25-16) (at Wembley Stadium)

1990 Lost (v Wigan, 36-14) (at Wembley Stadium)

1975 Lost (v Widnes, 14-7) (at Wembley Stadium)

1974 Won (v Featherstone, 24-9) (at Wembley Stadium)

1954 Won (v Halifax, 8-4) (at Odsal Stadium, Bradford)

(after replay, following 4-4 draw - at Wembley Stadium)

1950 Won (v Widnes, 19-0) (at Wembley Stadium)

1936 Lost (v Leeds, 18-2) (at Wembley Stadium)

1933 Lost (v Huddersfield, 21-17) (at Wembley Stadium)

1928 Lost (v Swinton, 5-3) (at Central Park, Wigan)

1913 Lost (v Huddersfield, 9-5) (at Headingley, Leeds)

1907 Won (v Oldham, 17-3) (at Wheater's Field, Broughton)

1905 Won (v Hull KR, 6-0) (at Headingley, Leeds)

1904 Lost (v Halifax, 8-3) (at Weaste, Salford)

1901 Lost (v Batley, 6-0) (at Headingley, Leeds)

Previous Challenge Cup meetings:

2008 (Round 5) St Helens 40 Warrington 34

2007 (Quarter Final) St Helens 25 Warrington 14

2002 (Round 5) Warrington 14 St Helens 36

1998 (Round 5) St Helens 35 Warrington 22

1988 (Round 2) Warrington 20 St Helens 24

1978 (Semi-Final) St Helens 12 Warrington 8 (at Central Park, Wigan)

1977 (Round 1) Warrington 12 St Helens 13

1972 (Semi-Final) St Helens 10 Warrington 10 (at Central Park, Wigan)

1972 (Semi-Final, Replay) St Helens 10 Warrington 6 (at Central Park, Wigan)

1969 (Quarter Final) Warrington 4 St Helens 2

1956 (Round 1) St Helens 15 Warrington 6

1953 (Semi-Final) St Helens 9 Warrington 3 (at Station Road, Swinton)

1947 (Round 2) Warrington 24 St Helens 2

1933 (Semi-Final) St Helens 5 Warrington 11 (at Station Road, Swinton)

1903 (Round 1) St Helens 6 Warrington 3

1900 (Round 1) St Helens 0 Warrington 6

Previous Final meetings:

Lancashire Cup

1982 St Helens 0 Warrington 16 (at Central Park, Wigan)

1967 St Helens 2 Warrington 2 (at Central Park, Wigan)

1967 (Replay) St Helens 13 Warrington 10 (at Station Road, Swinton)

1959 St Helens 4 Warrington 5 (at Central Park, Wigan)

1932 St Helens 9 Warrington 10 (at Central Park, Wigan)

Club Championship

1974 St Helens 12 Warrington 13 (at Central Park, Wigan)