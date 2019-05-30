Saints hope to welcome back key trio for Challenge Cup quarter final

Saints are expecting three of their big guns will be fit for Saturday's Coral Challenge Cup quarter final tie against Wakefield Trinity at the Totally Wicked Stadium.



Centre Mark Percival (hamstring) and second rower Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook (knee) both missed the last half a dozen fixtures while prop Luke Thompson (ankle) is hoping to end a five-match absence.

But conflicting reports are being aired at Wakefield over Steve Prescott Man of Steel contender David Fifita, who left the field on crutches at the Magic Weekend and looked set for a long spell on the sidelines..

The Tonga international tweeted yesterday morning (Wednesday): “Thanks for the kind messages everyone! Will know a lot more after scans today. 'Fingers crossed. Praying for a miracle.”

And then at tea-time he added: ''My prayers have been answered” which seems to indicate that the damage is not as serious as first thought.

However. head coach Chris Chester insisted that he would not be fit to play at the weekend.

The answer will become clearer at lunch-time today (Thursday) when Chester announces his 19-man and may also include vastly experienced halfbackn half back Danny Brough who will have pins removed from a broken thumb today (Thursday) and could feature against Saints after a seven-game lay-off.

Saints' boss Justin Holbrook said:''It will be great to have our three boys back but it obviously means some others are going to miss out which isn’t great as they have done so well."

He added: “We know its going to be a tough game. Form really goes out of the window on these occasions and it doesn’t matter where you sit in the table it’s about playing well and showing up on the day.

''We want to get to Wembley and win the trophy, but so does every other team in the competition and that’s what makes it great.”