Saints hooker Aaron Smith ruled out of trip to Hull FC

Aaron Smith, who was carried off during the first few minutes of Saints' victory at Warrington last week, has been ruled out of Friday's trip to Hull FC.



The 22-year-old is replaced in head coach Justin Holbrook's 19 man squad by Hull-bound Adam Swift - the only change to the table-toppers' line-up.

The hooker was rushed to hospital, and although he was discharged over the weekend, he has experienced headaches and pain in his neck this week and will not be risked.

St.Helens 19 man squad: 1. Jonny Lomax, 2. Tommy Makinson, 3. Kevin Naiqama, 4. Mark Percival, 5. Regan Grace, 6. Theo Fages, 8. Alex Walmsley, 10. Luke Thompson, 12. Joseph Paulo, 13. Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook 15. Morgan Knowles, 16. Kyle Amor, 17. Dom Peyroux, 18. Adam Swift, 19. Matty Lees, 20. Jack Ashworth, 22. James Bentley, 23. Lachlan Coote, 24. Matty Costello.

The Airlie Birds have been boosted by the return of Gareth Ellis, who has been absent almost two months due to an Achilles issue, but he has been given the all clear to face the league leaders, replacing Dean Hadley in the squad.

Albert Kelly was named in the original 19-man squad to face Hull KR last week, but missed the cut due to a hamstring tweak. The Australian stand-off has trained all week and he has been included in Radford’s squad.

Also included in the side is loose forward Joe Westerman, who continued playing in Thursday’s derby match after dislocating his knee and popping it back into place.

Squad: 1. Jamie Shaul, 2. Bureta Faraimo, 3. Carlos Tuimavave, 4. Josh Griffin, 6. Albert Kelly, 7. Marc Sneyd, 8. Scott Taylor, 9. Danny Houghton, 10. Josh Bowden, 12. Mark Minichiello, 13. Joe Westerman, 14. Jake Connor 15. Chris Green, 20. Brad Fash, 21. Sika Manu, 23. Mickey Paea, 33. Ratu Naulago, 34. Gareth Ellis, 35. Andre Savelio.