Saints' Grand Final success was a family affair

Every photograph tells its own story and this post-match shot of Saints celebrating their Grand Final victory over Salford Red Devils falls into the same category.



Take an even closer look and you'll see just as many wives, girlfriends and children as players milking the occasion.

It clearly demonstrates the camaraderie which exists between a closely-knit staff, their families, fans, ticket sellers and top man, chairman Eamonn McManus.

A happy club breeds success and it is one of the reasons why Saints are currently top of the tree.

It's a club whose philosophy is 'all for one and one for all.' and long may it continue.