Saints given rousing send off as they depart for Wembley

Saints were given a rousing send off as they boarded their luxurious Ellisons Travel coach at lunch-time today (Thursday) for the 300-mile journey to London ahead of Saturday's Coral Challenge Cup Final against Warrington Wolves.



Hundreds of fans, bedecked in red and white favours, flooded the walk way outside the Totally Wicked Stadium and watched on as the staff and players, as well as chairman Eamonn McManus, took the first steps on the path leading to Wembley.

Some youngsters, who weren't even born when the club last reached the Challenge Cup Final, were lucky enough to have their club shirts autographed by a number of players - something they are likely to treasure for the rest of their lives.

From a personal point of view watching the departure on the Saints' twitter site left me cursing my own bad luck at not being able to watch the final live for the first time in the best part of four decades - KO'd by a mishap at home which left me with a couple of fractures in the back.

There's nothing better than being on the spot to savour the atmosphere which Wembley generates but I've been left with no other option than to watch the final unfold in front of the TV set - and hopefully toast a Saints' victory with a drop of the hard stuff !